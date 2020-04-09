Royal Caribbean releases more cruise Zoom backgrounds for your meetings

In:
Just for fun
09Apr2020
By: 
Matt Hochberg

Royal Caribbean has released a new batch of new cruise-inspired virtual backgrounds that anyone can use in the Zoom meetings.

These backgrounds can be easily integrated into a Zoom call by taking advantage of the virtual background option.

The new batch of virtual backgrounds include scenes from Perfect Day at CocoCay, St. John, St. Kitts, St. Maarten and more.

The backgrounds can be downloaded via this link.

Here’s how to add these to Zoom.

  1. First, from your computer, download all of our backgrounds.
  2. Then, in the bottom left corner for your Zoom window (while you're Zooming), you'll see an icon that says, "stop video."
  3. Click the little arrow right next to it and select choose a virtual background.
  4. Then upload one or all of our backgrounds and enjoy!

There is more help information about virtual backgrounds on Zoom's site.

Other Posts You May Enjoy:

Former Royal Caribbean Cruise Director created a week-long virtual cruise for everyone stuck at home
There are a lot of cruise fans who are stuck at home and dreaming of the day they can get back onboard a Royal...
20 ways to create Royal Caribbean fun without going on a cruise
At the very least, it is going to be quite a while before any of us get to on a Royal Caribbean cruise. While a...
When Royal Caribbean cruises resume, these are the must-dos onboard
It has been well over a week since the last Royal Caribbean cruise departed, and while we are all doing our parts by...
New "Virtual of the Seas" cruise heads to Alaska this weekend
Royal Caribbean fans enjoyed a pair of "virtual cruises", and there is a brand new one that is visiting Alaska this...
How to deal with cruise withdrawal for 30 days
With Royal Caribbean suspending cruises for 30 days, there are quite a few people who are not going on a cruise for a...
Royal Caribbean releases cruise-inspired Zoom backgrounds to use in your meetings
Next week's Zoom conference call can have a Royal Caribbean feel to it with one of a dozen new Zoom backgrounds the...