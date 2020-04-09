Royal Caribbean releases more cruise Zoom backgrounds for your meetings

Royal Caribbean has released a new batch of new cruise-inspired virtual backgrounds that anyone can use in the Zoom meetings.

These backgrounds can be easily integrated into a Zoom call by taking advantage of the virtual background option.

The new batch of virtual backgrounds include scenes from Perfect Day at CocoCay, St. John, St. Kitts, St. Maarten and more.

The backgrounds can be downloaded via this link.

Here’s how to add these to Zoom.

First, from your computer, download all of our backgrounds. Then, in the bottom left corner for your Zoom window (while you're Zooming), you'll see an icon that says, "stop video." Click the little arrow right next to it and select choose a virtual background. Then upload one or all of our backgrounds and enjoy!

There is more help information about virtual backgrounds on Zoom's site.