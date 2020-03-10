Royal Caribbean will build new Royal Beach Club in Nassau, Bahamas

Royal Caribbean's second Royal Beach Club property will be built at the western end of Paradise Island in The Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean International has announced its newest mission: delivering the ultimate beach day. We’re kicking this off with the first Royal Beach Club launching for your clients in Antigua in 2021. And we’ve also secured land for this new feat at the western end of Paradise Island in The Bahamas.

The news was shared with travel agents that confirms Royal Caribbean's recent land acquisition on Paradise Island will become the second Royal Beach Club location.

The first Royal Beach Club is slated to open in Antigua in 2021.

Royal Caribbean is investing heavily in The Bahamas, having just completed a $250 million makeover of its private island, CocoCay, along with a $300 million cruise terminal, resort and destination in Freeport, Bahamas.

There is no timeline for when this Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island will open, nor what features or amenities it will include.