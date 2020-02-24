Royal Caribbean opens up bookings for complimentary sailings to first responders on Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean recently announced it would reposition Spectrum of the Seas to Australia as a gesture to thank the humanitarian efforts put forth to combat the wildfires. The cruise line has now opened bookings for two complimentary sailings.

Royal Caribbean announced the two sailings will take place on Spectrum of the Seas:

Saturday February 29th to Wednesday 4th March

Saturday March 7th to Wednesday 11th March

If you have been a Volunteer First Responder, head to www.ARoyalThankYou.com for your chance to get a free sailing.

To be eligible to enter for the chance to win a prize, Volunteer First Responders must visit www.aroyalthankyou.com, follow the prompts to the promotion entry page, input the requested details (including full name, date of birth, address, email, contact number and proof of government emergency service ID), answer the following promotional question “What do you believe is the most important characteristics of a Volunteer First Responder?” (150 words or less) and submit the fully completed entry form during the Promotional Period.

The complimentary cruises include:

Cruise fare

All taxes and fees

All meals in the main dining rooms, excluding specialty restaurants Including Beer and Wine service at Dinner meals (Guests 18+ only)

All tea, coffee, soft drink and bottled water

Voom WIFI – discounted price of $5 per day per device (surf & stream)

Shows and entertainment

Activities including: iFly Flowrider SeaPlex, including games arcade and bumper cars North Star Sky Pad Adventure Ocean Youth Program Fitness Centre, excluding specialty classes



Entries close AEDT Tuesday 25 February 10am. Winners will be notified by end of the business day on Tuesday 25 th February 2020.